Maharashtra records 6,436 new cases, lowest one-day tally since Dec

As the pandemic curve of the third wave has flattened, the state recorded 6,436 Covid-19 cases on Monday and 24 deaths. This is the lowest one-day tally recorded since last December.

A day after recording 9,666 Covid-19 cases with 66 deaths, Maharashtra reported a drop of 34%, with the detection of 6,436 cases on Monday. But this can be contributed to the plunge in daily testing in the weekend. As on February 7, a total of 6,73,875 people were in home quarantine and 2,383 people were in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

A day after recording 536 cases, Mumbai reported 356 cases with a drop of 33% in daily Covid-19 cases. This is the lowest one-day count recorded since December 19, 2021, when the city reported 336 cases. This can also be attributed to the drop in testing from 38,082 to 29,863 on Monday.

The test positivity rate —the number of positive cases detected when compared to the total tests conducted — decreased from 1.4% on Sunday to 1.12%.