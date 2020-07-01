Maharashtra records 4,878 fresh cases

A shop selling non-essential goods reopens as part of lockdown relaxations by the state government, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) A shop selling non-essential goods reopens as part of lockdown relaxations by the state government, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra recorded 4,878 Covid-19 cases on Monday taking its tally to 1,74,761. Of them about 90,911 people have recovered from the infection. Mumbai recorded 893 new Covid-19 cases touching 77,658 mark. At least 93 people succumbed to the infection in Mumbai. The city has so far recorded 4,556 Covid-19 deaths.

Across Maharashtra 245 deaths were recorded taking the total deaths to 7,855.

Of the 245 deaths reported in the state on Tuesday, 95 occurred in the last 48 hours and 150 deaths are from the previous period.

These include 93 deaths in Mumbai, 24 in Thane Municipal Corporation, 45 in Bhiwandi, 6 in Kalyan-Dombivali, 4 in Mira-Bhayandar, 6 in Thane district, 5 in Palghar, 7 in Panvel, 2 in Nashik Municipal Corporation, 2 in Nashik, 6 in Jalgaon, 5 in Pune Municipal Corporation, 4 in Pune, 3 in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 8 in Solapur, 1 in Kolhapur, 1 in Ratnagiri, 15 in Aurangabad, 1 in Latur and 3 in Akola.

A total of 1951 patients were discharged taking the total number of patients discharged to 90,911. The recovery rate in the state is 52.02% while the fatality rate is 4.49 %.

Out of 9,66,723 laboratory samples, 1,74,761 have been tested positive (18.07%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently, 5,78,033 people are in home quarantine and 38,866 people are in institutional quarantine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.