Maharashtra records 31 deaths in a single day, toll hits 400

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 31 deaths due to COVID-19, making it the highest single-day jump so far and taking the toll in the state to 400. The state also recorded 729 new positive cases, taking the count of infected patients to 9,318.

The previous highest single-day toll in the state was 27, which was registered a day ago. In the last two days, the state has registered 58 deaths. Mumbai also reported its highest death toll of 25 on Tuesday, taking the total death count to 244.

Of the 729 new positive cases across the state, 393 were reported from Mumbai alone, taking the city’s total count of infected patients to 6,169.

Across Maharashtra, four persons succumbed to the infection in Jalgaon while two died in Pune. About 65 per cent of the deceased had comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and lung problems. Of the 25 who died in Mumbai, 14 were aged above 60 years, 10 between 40 and 59 years and one was below 40 years of age. “This is the highest death toll for Mumbai till now. We are going to analyse why the death count was so high,” said Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BMC. Kakani added that of the fresh coronavirus cases in Mumbai on Tuesday, 102 patients tested positive in private laboratories between April 25 and 26.

In Malegaon, 44 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases there to 171. Malegaon continues to report high number of cases and has one of the highest mortality rates in the state. In Solapur, two new cases were recorded, taking its total count to 68. In Sangli, one new coronavirus case was confirmed, bringing the district total to 30. In Satara, three new cases were reported, bringing the district’s total to 41.

Across Maharashtra, 106 patients were discharged on Tuesday, with recovery rate now at 14 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state’s containment areas rose to 664 on Tuesday, and they continue to remain under total lockdown.

So far, 38.3 lakh people have been screened for coronavirus or COVID-19 related symptoms across the state. In Mumbai, the BMC has started beds with oxygen cylinder for people suffering from breathlessness and low oxygen saturation levels. There are about 500 such beds in NSCI and over 1,200 in NESCO. BMC officials said they have begun house-to-house survey to measure oxygen saturation levels of senior citizens with pulse oximeter. Those found with low saturation levels will be brought to NESCO or NSCI for oxygen support, officials said.

