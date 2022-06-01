Maharashtra records 3-fold increase in active Covid cases, officials call it a ‘blip’

With the gradual rise in the daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the number of patients currently infected with novel coronavirus has surged by over three times in the last one month. Health officials, however, attribute this to a “blip” in the ongoing endemic phase.

After flattening of the pandemic curve, daily Covid-19 cases are gradually rising in the state. On April 30, the state had only 998 active cases, which in the last one month has increased to 3,475 — as on May 31. This accounts for a 248 per cent surge in active infections.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 711 new cases and one Covid-19 death. While on May 30, the state had recorded 431 new cases, the figure was 550 on May 29.

Since April, the state government had removed all Covid-19 restrictions in the state, including wearing masks.

Health officials claimed that this sudden spike in cases is expected when a pandemic turns into an endemic like swine flu. Dr Pradeep Awate, the state surveillance officer, said that depending on population mobility and immunity as well as variants of the virus, ups and downs during an endemic is common.

“Several issues are responsible for the blip in the pandemic curve. For instance, after months of one getting vaccinated, the vaccine efficiency might fade with time, making people, especially the elderly with comorbidities, vulnerable,” he said.

“Thus, it is essential for people above 50 years of age to get booster shots,” Awate added.

The new emerging sub-variants of Omicron may also contribute to the rise in cases, said medical experts.

Data from the state government, analysed by The Indian Express, showed that the total number of new infections has increased by 141 per cent in May when compared to April. In April, the state had recorded only 3,585 new Covid-19 patients. This increased to 8,643 this month till May 30.

Most new cases are being recorded in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Thane. This comes at a time when nearly an estimated 1.74 crore people are yet to take their second dose despite lapsed due date. Data shows that Mumbai, Pune and Thane districts have the most number of people who have given the second dose a miss.

Maharashtra ranks almost at the bottom of the vaccination coverage list when compared to other states. Daily immunisation has dropped to around one lakh. Nearly 91 per cent of the population above 15 years have been vaccinated while 74 per cent of the entire eligible population has taken both the doses.

To address the issue, officials have decided to start door-to-door campaigns from June to speed up second dose coverage. “Migration to cities and a drop in Covid-19 cases have deterred many from taking the jab. So, we have decided to intensify the door-to-door vaccination,” said Dr Sachin Desai, the state immunisation officer.