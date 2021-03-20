Maharashtra records 25,681 Covid-19 cases, 70 deaths in a day

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 25,681 Covid-19 cases, taking its active case load to 1.77 lakh — an addition of almost 1 lakh cases in the last fortnight.

Of 2.71 lakh active infections in India, Maharashtra accounts for 65 per cent.

Friday’s fresh case count was slightly lower than Thursday’s, when the state recorded its highest ever number at 25,833 since the outbreak.

The number of daily deaths is slowly rising across the state — 70 were reported on Friday, taking the total toll to 53,208. A fortnight ago, the state was reporting 40-60 deaths a day.

Mumbai surpassed Nagpur and recorded the maximum cases at 3,063, followed by Pune at 2,872. Nagpur recorded 2,617 cases. Nagpur’s daily cases have reduced compared to the previous two days, but both Mumbai and Pune have noted a rise in the same period.



While the health department has estimated to reach 2 lakh active cases at the most, they are now prepared for the second wave to surpass the first wave in terms of the number of cases, although fatality rate is expected to be much lower.

The total Covid-19 cases across state have touched 24.22 lakh. Aurangabad and Pimpri Chinchwad are noting a fast rise, with 1,313 and 1,324 new cases respectively on Friday. Nashik too inched closer to 1,000 mark a day, recording 939 cases on Friday.

CM Uddhav Thackeray reviewed Nashik’s Covid-19 situation in a visit to Nandurbar and Nashik and advised more testing and faster vaccination.

Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas told The Indian Express that they expect the virus to become endemic with small outbreaks in parts of the state in coming years. He said cases will further mount in the second wave but admissions are low and beds remain vacant.

At least 1,288 deaths of people who had Covid-19 have been categorised as deaths due to other reasons after a death audit committee scrutinised medical documents. Experts said these fatalities also had another severe illness.



Of the 70 deaths reported on Friday, 43 occurred in the last 48 hours and 15 in the last one week. The remaining were reported from a period before that.