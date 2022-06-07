Maharashtra sees huge Covid spike with 1,881 new cases

Maharashtra recorded 1,881 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 81 per cent more than the previous day. The state also reported one case of B.A.5 variant, the state health department said.

Of the total 1,881 cases, 1,242 were detected in Mumbai, almost double the Monday’s count. However, the state did not witness any new pandemic-related fatalities in the last 24 hours. There are 8,432 active cases in Maharashtra now.

On Monday, the state had recorded 1,036 infections, while Mumbai saw 676 cases.

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case tally has now reached 78,96,114, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866.

Tuesday’s figure was highest since February 18 when the state had recorded 2,086 new cases. The daily infection rise in Mumbai at 1,242 was the highest since January 29 when the financial capital of India had reported 1,411 new cases.

As per the latest report of ‘whole genomic sequencing’ from BJ Medical College, Pune, a 31-year-old woman from Pune was found positive for B.A.5 variant, the official release said.

As many as 878 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the tally of recovered patients in the state to 77,39,816. The recovery rate in the state is 98.02 per cent.