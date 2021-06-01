Maharashtra records 15k new cases as Covid figures continue to dip

Maharashtra added 500 deaths to its total tally on Sunday, taking the toll to 95,344. Of these, 133 were reported in last 48 hours. (Express Photo)

Maharashtra recorded 15,077 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a new low for the state a day after its daily numbers dipped below 20,000 for the first time.

The state had last recorded less than 15,000 cases 80 days ago on March 11 when the second wave started surging.

The state added 500 deaths to its total tally on Sunday, taking the toll to 95,344. Of these, 133 were reported in last 48 hours.

The state reached its peak on April 18 with 68,631 cases. After that, while actual daily deaths reduced, districts continued to report high number of deaths as several that went unreported are now being reported under data reconciliation.