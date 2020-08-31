Maharashtra receives 17% excess rain between June & Aug: IMD

Maharashtra received 961.6 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 31, as against the average of 824.5mm for the same period. (Representational)

After completion of three out of four months of the Southwest monsoon season, Maharashtra has received about 17 per cent excess rainfall than the average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The state received 961.6 mm rainfall from June 1 to August 31, as against the average of 824.5mm for the same period.

After deficient rainfall in June, Mumbai recorded excess rainfall in July and August. With 3,137.1 mm rain from June 1 to August 31, Mumbai recorded 67 per cent more rainfall than the average.

With 1,243.6 mm rainfall between August 1 and 31 (5.30 pm), Mumbai has received the third highest rainfall in August in over six decades. The all-time record for August rain was in 1958 at 1,254 mm followed by in 1983 at 1,243.8 mm.

After moderate to heavy rainfall since Friday, the intensity of rain reduced on Monday. In nine hours between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm Monday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 3.6 mm of rain, while the Colaba observatory recorded 3 mm rain, both figures fall in light category.

As per the district forecast, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar will receive light to moderate showers from Tuesday onwards. In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, the Santacruz observatory recorded 46.3 mm of rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 28.8 mm.

Marathwada, which has been the epicenter of drought in the state, continued to record excess rainfall. The region has so far received 22 per cent more rainfall than the average between June 1 and August 31. It has received 616.8 mm rain till August 31.

The only rain deficit districts in the state were Akola and Yavatmal, with both recording – 26 per cent rainfall.

