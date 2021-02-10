Maharashtra received Rs 3.56 lakh crore in Budget: Fadnavis

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's allegation that the Centre has not offered anything to Maharashtra in the Budget was a false propaganda. (File)

The Centre, in its Budget this year, allocated Rs 3.56 lakh crore to Maharashtra for multiple infrastructure projects and agriculture schemes in the core sector. An allocation of Rs 1.33 lakh crore has been sanctioned for 328 roads for projects covering 10,000km in the state, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s allegation that the Centre has not offered anything to Maharashtra in the Budget was a false propaganda.

“Anybody who has carefully read the Budget knows that Maharashtra is among the leading states to have received maximum financial allocations for all sanctioned projects. The total cost of 39 projects under the Railways for Maharashtra covering 6,722km requires Rs 86,696 crore. All these projects have been approved and an annual allocation of Rs 7,107 crore was made,” he added.

“If we compare the allocations for the railway projects between 2009 and 2014, it was only Rs 1,171 crore. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, the allocation for infrastructure and railway saw almost five to seven times more allocation,” Fadnavis claimed.

Referring to the Mumbai Metro Project, he said, “The Centre has provided Rs 1,832 crore in the Budget.” Pune Metro received Rs 3,155 crore and Rs 5,976 crore was allocated to Nagpur Metro phase II. All the other ongoing Metro projects in Mumbai that are in their initial stage received Rs 421 crore.