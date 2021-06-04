Maharashtra: Realtors seek reduction in stamp duty as property sale tanks in May

A time frame of four months from the date of paying the stamp duty was also given to them to register the sale agreement.

Real estate builders and developers’ associations in the state have called for a reduction in stamp duty to help boost property sale. The demand comes in the backdrop of a 45 per cent slump in property sale registration in Mumbai for May compared to the previous month, they said.

Last year, in August, the government had announced a discount of 3 per cent stamp duty for those who have paid it before December 31, 2020 and 2 per cent discount for those who paid it by March 2021. A time frame of four months from the date of paying the stamp duty was also given to them to register the sale agreement.

The rebate led to a record sale of 19,581 units in December 2020 and 17,728 units in March this year. As the discount was withdrawn, the property sales declined. While 10,135 units were sold in April this year, the sale went down to 5,360 in May, data showed.

According to the MCHI (Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry), the industry body has written multiple letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat urging the state government to reduce the Stamp Duty charges in Mumbai back to 2% till 31st March 2022, stressing on the slowdown in housing sales and “drastic reduction” in stamp duty revenue collections by the state government.

Deepak Goradia, President, CREDAI MCHI, said, “It is now imperative that the state government realize the need for a stamp duty rebate to enhance homebuyer’ sentiments and also increase its own revenue collections, which have taken a massive hit in May.”