Maharashtra: Ravindra Chavan transfers joint secretary for ‘misleading govt’

Ravindra Chavan, the Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, transferred a joint secretary in the food and civil supplies department, Sudhir Tungar, on Friday for allegedly misleading him and his office. Tungar is an additional registrar of cooperatives and is on deputation to Mantralaya.

A press note issued by Chavan’s office said Tungar has been sent back to his parent department and a probe has been initiated against him. He earlier worked as a private secretary to transport minister Diwakar Raote.

The press note said a government resolution was issued in 2020 on the distribution of rice produced in Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts. But instead of taking signature from the concerned minister on the file, orders were issued for picking up the grains and distributing them.

The press note said the minister was kept in the dark about this order.

Tungar declined to comment when contacted.