Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Maharashtra: Ration shops and godowns yet to get Diwali kits; minister holds review meet

The Maharashtra cabinet had, on October 4, announced the decision to distribute Diwali kits consisting of one kg each of rawa, sugar, chana dal (lentils) and one litre of palm oil at Rs 100 for the 1.7 crore ration card holders in the state. This will cost the state exchequer nearly Rs 500 crore.

But the scheme landed in controversy after it was revealed that the tender for the supply of the kits was issued even before receving approval from the state cabinet. (Representational/File)

TWO WEEKS after announcing a Diwali kit for nearly 1.7 crore ration card holders in the state for Rs 100, the Maharashtra government is yet to begin the process of distribution. The Food and Civil Supplies department on Tuesday said the process of supplying goods in the kit to ration shops will be over by October 20 and the process of delivering the kits to beneficiaries will begin after that. The supply of ingredients of the kit from different locations to ration shops or godowns across the state is further likely to delay the distribution.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ravindra Chavan said the decision was taken to ensure that people get the kit in time before Diwali. On Tuesday, Chavan held a review meeting on the implementation of the scheme across the state. “The process of distribution of the goods from the kit (to ration shops and godowns) will be completed between October 19 and 20. After that, the kit will be distributed to the beneficiaries,” he said.

Chavan added that the government is planning to ensure that people get the kit before Diwali. Ingredients of the kit will reach the ration shop from different locations and then be packed together, to be supplied to ration card holders at Rs 100 for each kit. According to sources in the department, as the ingredients have to be supplied from different locations to ration shops or godowns, this may lead to further delays.

The scheme is aimed to benefit nearly 1.7 crore ration card holders, including 25 lakh from the Atyoday food scheme, 1.37 crore priority ration card holders and nine lakh saffron card holders from all districts in Aurangabad, Amaravati divisions and Wardha in Nagpur division.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said the process of supplying the kit has not even begun in the state. “There are questions about the manner in which the tender was issued. We expect that the entire process is carried out without any malpractice,” he said.

However, Chavan said the tender process was transparent. “We had received nine tenders, out of which six were eligible and five participated in the final process. In those, Maharashtra State Co-operative Consumer Federation Limited had given the lowest rate of Rs 279 per kit. Based on that, they were awarded the tender,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 03:07:28 am
