Maharashtra: Rane welcomed by huge crowd of supporters in Sindhudurg

Days after he was arrested and released on bail for threatening to slap Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane on Saturday is set to carry out a Jan Ashirwad Yatra in his home turf Kankavli in the district of Sindhudurg.

Rane arrived at Sindhudurg late Friday night to a grand welcome by his supporters who had gathered in large numbers. Despite section 144 in the district the massive crowd turned up to welcome Rane in Kankavli.

The Yatra chief coordinator Pramod Jatthar said, “We are abiding by the Covid-19 guidelines. All the leaders and activists are compulsorily told to wear mask.”

However, throughout his public meetings during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra starting from Mumbai to Virar-Vasai and Ratnagiri, social distancing norms were blatantly violated by crowds of his supporters.

According to the BJP coordinator, “The enforcement of section 144 was a ploy to scuttle the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. But we will not backtrack. We will proceed and complete the final lap of Yatra in district Sindhudurg today and tomorrow.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar warned of action in case Covid protocol or state laws were violated. Pawar who had expressed his displeasure over the developments said, “Had Rane shown restrain while speaking he would never invite arrest.” Pawar was referring to his slap slur against CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

On Saturday, Pawar said, “Law is same for everybody. If anybody violated the Covid 19 guidelines or breaks the law ( section 144) appropriate action will be taken against them.”