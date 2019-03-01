Maharashtra: Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar asks party group leaders to decide Prashant Paricharak’s fate

STATE LEGISLATIVE Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar on Thursday ruled that party group leaders should decide on a Shiv Sena legislator’s proposal to dismiss BJP-backed Independent MLA Prashant Paricharak from the Council.

Anil Parab, Sena legislator and group leader in the Legislative Council, had moved a proposal in March last year to dismiss Paricharak from the Council for his “distasteful” and “objectionable” remarks about Army soldiers’ wives. After his remarks, Paricharak was suspended from the House in March 2017. However, his suspension was revoked a year later, following which Parab had moved the proposal to dismiss him.

Nimbalkar told the House, “In my opinion, Parab’s proposal is not acceptable. But it was discussed in last Assembly session that the decision on it will be taken by the party group leaders. So, the party group leaders should take a call on the proposal to dismiss Paricharak and whether to allow him entry to the House.”

Even as Nimbalkar was giving his ruling, the legislators from Shiv Sena and Opposition parties started raising slogans and questioning the order.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Parab said: “Though the chairman has rejected Paricharak’s dismissal, he has said that the party group leader should decide on my proposal and allowing his entry into the House.” The Sena would continue to oppose Paricharak’s entry to the House, he added.

Taking on the BJP, NCP’s Dhananjay Munde, the Leader of Opposition in the Council, said: “The chairman gave his ruling based on the suggestions of BJP legislators. It was wrong on the part of the BJP to pressurise the chairman on the issue. This was not the time to discuss Paricharak… The Budget Session was curtailed by two days and we decided not to have any discussion on the Budget, drought and farmers’ issues.”

Munde added that the BJP was more interested in politics than the nation’s security. “BJP leaders were busy in party programmes. It seems that victory in the elections is more important for BJP than the victory in war.”