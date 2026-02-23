BJP likely to nominate Ramdas Athawale for third term in Rajya Sabha

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The BJP is likely to nominate Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, leader of its ally Republican Party of India (Athawale), for another term in the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. The formal decision will be taken at the BJP’s core committee meeting next week.
Highly placed sources in the BJP said, “The general sentiment within the party is that they should give preference to a BJP loyalist in the Rajya Sabha elections. But in the case of Athawale, the party will make an exception as it wants to accommodate its alliance partner RPI(A).”
Moreover, it would also send a positive message amongst the Dalits, as Athawale’s RPI(A) has considerable following in the community.
The BJP and RPI(A) went for the pre-poll alliance ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.
After the elections, Athawale got a Rajya Sabha seat in 2014. In July 2016, he was made Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. He continues to hold post after the 2019 and 2024 general elections.
In March 2020, Athawale got a second term to the Rajya Sabha for a full six years which will ended in April 2026.
The elections for seven Rajya Sabha seats in Maharashtra will take place on March 16. Based on the parties’ electoral strength in the state legislative assembly, the BJP is likely to nominate four members, and Shiv Sena and NCP one each.
The remaining one candidate will be nominated by the Opposition Congress, NCP (SP) or Shiv Sena (UBT).
Unlike the united front within Mahayuti in Rajya Sabha, Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) appeared divided on candidates for the lone seat. With Sena UBT (20 seats), Congress (16) and NCP(SP) (10), there is an intense dispute on which party should field the candidate.
A senior Congress leader said, “ Ideally, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) together which makes up for 36 seats should have the upper hand. We suggested Rajya Sabha seats should come to Congress and we will support them to get Uddhav Thackeray elected as the member of state legislative assembly (MLC).” However, a section within the Sena (UBT) led by Sanjay Raut has strongly rooted for Sharad Pawar’s candidature from MVA.
However, sources in the BJP said, “Given the infighting within MVA, a section within the BJP believes that we should field seventh candidate and contest. We are still considering it. If MVA goes for Sharad Pawar, we will also honour it and not go for any contest.”
In Maharashtra, the seven candidates whose tenure in the Upper House comes to completion necessitating elections are Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Bhagwat Karad (BJP), Fauzia Khan (NCP-SP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Sena UBT), Dhairyasheel Patil (BJP), Rajani Patil (Congress) and Ramdas Athavale (RPI). All these candidates’ tenure will end on April 2.
