BJP likely to nominate Ramdas Athawale for third term in Rajya Sabha

The BJP is likely to nominate Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, leader of its ally Republican Party of India (Athawale), for another term in the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. The formal decision will be taken at the BJP’s core committee meeting next week.

Highly placed sources in the BJP said, “The general sentiment within the party is that they should give preference to a BJP loyalist in the Rajya Sabha elections. But in the case of Athawale, the party will make an exception as it wants to accommodate its alliance partner RPI(A).”

Moreover, it would also send a positive message amongst the Dalits, as Athawale’s RPI(A) has considerable following in the community.