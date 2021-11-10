Maharashtra: Raju Shetti extends support to MSRTC workers’ strike

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana will extend support to state transport employees ongoing strike in Maharashtra.

“Our organisation has decided to show solidarity with the state transport employees. We fully support the ongoing strike in the state,” Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti said.

“The indefinite strike is justified. These employees are not getting salaries on time The successive governments over the years have ignored the employees who have rendered excellent services with dedication,” Shetti added.

“The state governments irrespective of which parties are in power have always exploited the workers. Whether it is present Maha Vikas Aghadi or the previous government of BJP, they have always promised populist state transport schemes to gain political mileage. But adequate funds were not allocated to enforce these schemes. This has resulted in MSRTC driven to financial problems,” Shetti further said.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees have been on strike since October 27 demanding the merger of the corporation with the state government so that they will be treated as government employees and be able to avail salaries and benefits available to government servants. Of the total 250 bus depots, only three are operating.

The MSRTC is one of the biggest state transport corporations in the country with a fleet of more than 16,000 buses and around 93,000 employees, including drivers and conductors. The corporation used to ferry over 65 lakh passengers daily before the coronavirus outbreak last year.