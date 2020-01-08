Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray meets Fadnavis in Mumbai

The Shiv Sena’s decision to ally with Congress and NCP is seen by many MNS leaders as a lifeline for the party to rebrand itself. The Shiv Sena’s decision to ally with Congress and NCP is seen by many MNS leaders as a lifeline for the party to rebrand itself.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday met MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai, giving credence to reports that BJP and MNS may come together in the future.

This come amid MNS thinking of changing its flag — which presently consists of saffron, blue and green stripes — to an all-saffron one with the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji embossed in the middle. The new flag may be unveiled on January 23, when the party is planning to hold a special conclave in Mumbai. The date coincides with the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena’s decision to ally with Congress and NCP is seen by many MNS leaders as a lifeline for the party to rebrand itself. In the recent Assembly polls, MNS had won only one seat while it had fielded 101 candidates.

When contacted, a MNS leader said: “BJP and MNS are not joining hands to make or break a government. They are entering into an understanding on national issues.”

A senior BJP leader, confirming that Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray met, said: “The oratorical skill of Raj will be useful for us to drive home the Hindutva campaign…”

Another BJP leader added: “The Shiv Sena will increasingly find itself in a catch-22 situation on its hard Hindutva agenda. To retain power in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will have to walk a tight rope to strike ideological balance with allies Congress and NCP on critical issues like Veer Savarkar, CAA and NRC among others.” Raj Thackeray, a one-time supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had fallen out with BJP since it came to power in 2014. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the MNS chief was critical of BJP and had campaigned for the Congress-NCP in the state.

A senior BJP leader said, “In politics, there is no permanent friend or enemy. Moreover, even Sena, which was in alliance with BJP, had run a campaign against its top leaders for last five years.” A former BJP minister said, “Coming together with MNS will help BJP to grab the space left empty by Sena ahead of the local bodies elections… Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations will go to polls between 2020 and 2022.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App