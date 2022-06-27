Maharashtra: Raj Bhavan seeks details of files cleared from June 22 to June 24

The Raj Bhavan secretariat has asked the state government to give details of the files and proposals cleared on June 22, 23 and 24. The direction comes amid allegations that following the rebellion of the Shiv Sena MLAs, a number of files were cleared and government resolutions (GRs) issued in a hurry in Mantralaya.

Last week, Santosh Kumar, principal secretary to Governor B S Koshyari, had written to chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava directing for details of decisions, deliberations, GRs and circulars to be sent to the Governor. On receiving the letter on Monday, the chief secretary has asked the additional chief secretary (organisation and management) to collate the data.

According to the letter issued to the Chief Secretary, the information has to be placed before the Governor as mandated by the Article 167 of the constitution of India.

Last week, leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar had written to the Governor on the spate of decisions “being taken in a hurry” and had sought the Governor’s intervention in the matter.

Most of the files cleared are related to the revenue department.

One of the MLAs who came back from Eknath Shinde camp is said to have demanded that his supporter be made the head of a labour board. The said file was cleared.

A top bureaucrat said a few IAS officers have not come to the Mantralaya as they do not want to be a part of decisions that can attract controversy later. A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that once the saffron party takes over, the decisions would be put on hold and scrutinised.