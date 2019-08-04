In Palghar, two dams release 42,000 cusecs water, alert in 3 tehsils

As incessant rains caused severe waterlogging in Thane, Bhiwandi and Vasai Virar, two dams released 42,000 cusecs of water in Palghar, raising the level of already full rivers in the region. The Palghar district collector raised an alert in at least three tehsils in his region on Saturday.

"The water was knee-high in our society compound Saturday morning and it kept increasing till noon, when it started receding," said Akash Patil, a resident of Rutu Enclave in Thane.

Another Thane resident said the roads resembled lakes on Saturday. "There was a lot of water on the roads and there were no vehicles. I had to go to Pune for urgent work but not even a single cab was available to even take me to the main road," said Trupti Joshi, a resident of Rodas Enclave.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials said they received only 35 waterlogging complaints. “Our entire team is on the ground, cleaning up the nullahs and taking care of waterlogging. We had to evacuate some families from low-lying areas, they are being taken care of,” said a TMC official.

Some residents and commuters accused the TMC of not doing its work properly. “They had said they would keep cleaning nullahs but the water of the nullahs is flowing back and flooding our houses,” said Arati Vaidya, a resident of a society in Kavesar.

After water was released from the Dhamani and Kavdas dams in Palghar, into the Surya and Kasa rivers respectively, an alert was issued. “The entire team is on the ground. However, rains have receded in the catchment area and even the high tide has receded. So, the situation is not out of control as of now. However, we have alerted all the people to not go near water bodies…” Kailash Shinde, Palghar collector, said.

The road connectivity to Vikramgadh, Jawhar Mokhada and Manor from Palghar city was disrupted after the Palghar Manor Road went under water.

While low-lying regions in Vasai Virar and Nallasopara saw waterlogging, houses weren’t flooded, Municipal Commissioner Baliram Pawar said.

“We have received more than 140 mm rain in the last 24 hours. The high tide did stop our water pumping work, but as of now, there is no water inside residential areas. We are all alert and monitoring the situation,” he said.