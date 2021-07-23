Maharashtra: Raigad landslides leave over 30 dead, several missing; rescue ops underway

A view of the flood hit areas following heavy monsoon rains, in Raigad district, Friday, July 23, 2021. (PTI)

Amidst incessant rainfall across coastal and inland Maharashtra, at least 36 people were killed in two separate incidents of landslides in the state.

As many as 32 died following a landslide in Taliye village in Mahad Taluka, Raigad on Thursday. Around 35 houses were buried under debris and several people were still feared to be missing or trapped under it.

Maharashtra rains update: Damage caused by the landslide in Taliye village. Maharashtra rains update: Damage caused by the landslide in Taliye village.

In another landslide, four people died in Poladpur, which is also a landslide-prone area.

Teams of NDRF, SDRF, Navy and local administration were rushed to the site on Thursday evening. However, rescue efforts were impeded by heavy showers, waterlogging and connectivity issues. Local authorities are yet to ascertain the exact details of casualties.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during a meeting in the disaster management control room to take stock of the monsoon disasters in the Konkan region of the state. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during a meeting in the disaster management control room to take stock of the monsoon disasters in the Konkan region of the state.

“32 bodies have been recovered from the debris and the rescue operation is still on,” said Nidhi Chowdhury, Raigad District Collector.

According to the district administration, there are around 110 villages in the district which are landslide-prone and out of these 20 are particularly at risk.

Update on the ongoing Rescue & Relief operations in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra; Units of the Indian Navy & the Indian Army have joined the rescue & relief efforts in Ratnagiri & Raigad districts. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is taking regular updates on the situation. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 22, 2021

Units of the Indian Navy and the Indian Army have joined the rescue and relief efforts in Ratnagiri and Raigad districts, Maharashtra CMO said in a tweet. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is reviewing the situation, it added.