Thursday, December 31, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Maharashtra: Railway announcer attempts suicide over non-payment of wages

Vemugutti claimed that announcers employed on contract had not been paid their salaries for over six months.

By: PTI | Thane | December 31, 2020 5:42:02 pm
A video of Venkatesh Vemugutti expressing his woes about not being paid his salary for months and consuming poison has gone viral on social media. (Representational Image)

A 27-year-old announcer on contract with the Central Railway allegedly attempted to commit suicide on Thursday over non-payment of salary, police said.

A video of Venkatesh Vemugutti expressing his woes about not being paid his salary for months and consuming poison has gone viral on social media.

Vemugutti claimed that announcers employed on contract had not been paid their salaries for over six months.

A resident of Mharal in Kalyan, the announcer was rushed to a hospital after the suicide attempt and the police were informed, an official said.

The police are currently recording Vemugutti’s statement and no case has been registered so far, inspector Raju Vanzari of the Kalyan taluka police station said.

