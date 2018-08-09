Maharashtra quota stir: Caste validity of MHT CET students stuck as internet switched off

Maratha Kranti Morcha sit-in protest outisde the office of Mumbai Suburban Collector in Bandra (East) on Thursday.

(Express photo by Pradip Das) Maratha Kranti Morcha sit-in protest outisde the office of Mumbai Suburban Collector in Bandra (East) on Thursday.(Express photo by Pradip Das)

Due to shutting down of internet services in parts of Maharashtra during the Maratha quota stir, caste validation of 2,344 students who had appeared for the engineering CET is pending, an official said on Thursday. The state government will, however, seek extension of the deadline from August 10 to August 14 to enable the students to upload their caste validity certificates, he said.

The allotment results for additional round of the MH CET 2018, held in May this year, were announced on August 7 in online mode. “Due to ongoing Maratha stir and shutting down of internet services in different parts of Maharashtra, the students could not upload their caste validity certificates. The last date for uploading the documents is August 10,” the Social Justice department official said.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) is a state-level under-graduate engineering entrance exam, which is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE). He said a request has been sent to the Admission Regulatory Authority (ARA) seeking extension of the deadline for online submission of certificates.

The internet services in seven rural tehsils of Pune district and parts of Aurangabad district were suspended today to prevent rumour-mongering during the one-day shutdown observed by Maratha organisations. Internet services in Navi Mumbai and Aurangabad (Rural) were suspended for some time during the Maratha quota agitation last month.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App