Maharashtra puts proposed Devasthan land law on hold after objections, hearings till Aug 15

The draft law had drawn opposition from several temple organisations, including the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiJun 6, 2026 02:03 PM IST
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, zero-cost land conversion, zero-cost land conversion for wives of martyrs, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsMaharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. (File Photo)
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Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Saturday said the Maharashtra government has put on hold its proposed law on Devasthan Inam lands after receiving a large number of objections and suggestions.

The draft law was placed in the public domain on May 7, and objections and suggestions were invited till June 5.

“The draft law is being withdrawn for now. A large number of objections and suggestions have been received, and hearings on them will be conducted till August 15,” Bawankule said.

According to the government, the draft law was aimed at protecting Devasthan lands, removing encroachments, and providing legal protection to temple properties.

“A large portion of Devasthan lands cannot be used because of encroachments. The government’s resolve is to make these lands encroachment-free,” Bawankule said.

The minister said the government believed Devasthan lands required legal protection to prevent them from gradually passing out of the control of temple institutions.

He also said several misconceptions had been created about the proposed legislation, and the government would use the consultation process to remove confusion surrounding the draft law.

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The draft law had drawn opposition from several temple organisations, including the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh. The groups argued that some provisions of the draft could affect ownership and control of Devasthan lands by granting rights to existing occupants, cultivators, priests, managers, and others associated with such lands.

The organisations claimed that the proposed changes could affect around 5.5 lakh hectares of Devasthan land across Maharashtra and demanded that the draft legislation be withdrawn and reworked. They argued that Devasthan lands constitute one of the largest categories of religious land holdings in the state and sought stronger legal protection for temple properties.

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Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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