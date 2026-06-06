Maharashtra puts proposed Devasthan land law on hold after objections, hearings till Aug 15

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Saturday said the Maharashtra government has put on hold its proposed law on Devasthan Inam lands after receiving a large number of objections and suggestions.

The draft law was placed in the public domain on May 7, and objections and suggestions were invited till June 5.

“The draft law is being withdrawn for now. A large number of objections and suggestions have been received, and hearings on them will be conducted till August 15,” Bawankule said.

According to the government, the draft law was aimed at protecting Devasthan lands, removing encroachments, and providing legal protection to temple properties.

“A large portion of Devasthan lands cannot be used because of encroachments. The government’s resolve is to make these lands encroachment-free,” Bawankule said.