Under fire over exclusions, Maharashtra says farm loan waiver conditions may be tweaked

Facing criticism that its newly approved farm loan waiver scheme could exclude a large number of distressed farmers, the Maharashtra government on Monday said it may modify certain conditions of the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar scheme to ensure more farmers benefit.

The development comes a day after The Indian Express reported that the state government’s own cabinet note lends weight to Opposition concerns. The note states that the scheme’s eligibility restrictions are among the reasons the state’s eventual expenditure is expected to be lower than the projected outlay of Rs 36,585 crore.

“If there are some farmers who do not fit into the criterion announced, we will discuss in the state cabinet and will bring certain things to the notice of the Chief Minister. A decision to change certain norms will be taken to ensure a greater number of farmers are benefited after discussion,” Agriculture Minister Dattatraya Bharne said.

He added that the numbers he was quoting were provisional as the model code of conduct is currently in place.

The government has also written to the Election Commission of India seeking permission to issue an official notification of the scheme. The state is currently under the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the June 18 legislative council elections.

“The government has sent a request to the ECI to allow them to publish the government resolution announcing the scheme. The ECI had given permission to the state government to take a decision on the scheme. Now whether an official notification can be issued or not remains to be decided by the commission,” an ECI official said.

Last week, ahead of the state cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said the cabinet could approve the scheme but could not make an official announcement given the ongoing model code of conduct.

“Government takes decisions after considering all aspects. The Chief Minister has taken a courageous decision even in these pressing times. We cannot satisfy everyone always. But if 56 lakh farmers are likely to be benefited, it is not a bad thing at all,” Bharne said.

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The cabinet note also recorded that the Planning Department flagged the proposal as imposing a significant financial burden on the state, and that commercial banks are expected to provide some level of concession, or haircut, meaning they agree to accept less than the full amount owed, on outstanding loans of eligible farmers.

What the scheme entails

A farm loan waiver means the government pays off a farmer’s outstanding debt to the bank on their behalf. The Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar scheme, approved by the state cabinet last week, earmarks Rs 36,585 crore for this purpose across three main components.

Under the debt waiver component, farmers with outstanding crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh — principal and interest combined — that remained overdue on September 30, 2025, and unpaid by March 31, 2026, are eligible for a complete waiver. There is no landholding limit. The government estimates around 16.48 lakh farmers fall in this category, requiring an outlay of around Rs 14,754 crore.

Farmers whose crop loan liabilities exceed Rs 2 lakh must first repay the amount above Rs 2 lakh; the state will then waive the balance up to Rs 2 lakh. Eligible farmers have until March 31, 2027, to deposit the balance. The government has estimated an expenditure of Rs 5,798 crore for around 2.90 lakh farmers under this component.

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The third component is an incentive for regular borrowers. Farmers who have consistently serviced their loans will receive up to Rs 50,000, but only after repaying any dues above Rs 50,000 by March 31, 2027. Farmers who benefited from the 2019 Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana but subsequently fell into debt are also eligible for the Rs 50,000 incentive, provided they availed crop loans between 2022-23 and 2024-25 and repaid them on time.

The scheme excludes salaried individuals earning more than Rs 25,000 a month, income taxpayers, government employees, current and former elected representatives, and pensioners drawing more than Rs 25,000 a month.

The criticism

Opposition parties have strongly attacked the conditions. Congress state president Harshwardhan Sapkal said more than 50 per cent of the state’s farmers would be shut out. “Farmers who have taken a loan before 2019 won’t get any benefits from it. Farmers also take loans for buying animals like cows and bullocks, and for tractors and machinery. They won’t get the benefit of loan waivers. We demand that all agriculture-related loans be waived off,” he said.

Farmers’ leader Raju Shetti described the scheme as an “eye wash”. “Farmers who benefited under the 2019 loan waiver scheme will get a benefit of only Rs 50,000 in the new scheme. It is injustice to them as lakhs of farmers will be deprived of the benefit of the full Rs 2 lakh waiver. The state government should immediately withdraw these stringent conditions and provide relief to all farmers,” he said.

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NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has announced an indefinite hunger strike from June 12 in Pandharpur, demanding a blanket farm loan waiver without restrictive eligibility conditions. “Farmers who have been caught in a severe financial crisis for the last three to four years were hopeful for a loan waiver. Due to the stringent conditions imposed by the government, the majority of farmers will remain deprived of its benefits,” he said.