Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Maharashtra: Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic can resume live organ transplants

Hospital asked to set up a new committee to oversee organ transplants

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 14, 2022 4:46:49 pm
Dr P K Grant, managing trustee at Ruby Hall Clinic, told The Indian Express that the management has received a copy of the order and said it would resume live organ transplants soon. (File)

Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, Maharashtra, is all set to restart live organ transplants. The Maharashtra health department has passed an order permitting the hospital to resume live transplants.

The department had suspended the hospital’s organ transplant registration in mid-April, a move that was later stayed by the Bombay High Court.

According to the order, the hospital has been directed to set up a new committee to monitor organ transplants. Advocate Manusha Kulkarni, legal advisor of Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “The health directorate had released the suspension order and now we can resume live organ transplants.”

“The order has asked to set up a new committee, and accordingly, we will have a re-look at the entire transplant operations. We are working out details and looking at the potential loopholes that existed in the earlier system,” Bomi Bhote, CEO of Ruby Hall Clinic said.

The order restrains members of the old committee from being part of the new panel. The hospital will have to further verify documents of donor and recipient prior to sending any proposal for transplant to the authorisation committees at the regional and state levels.

The hospital authorities had sought legal reparation caused by the suspension order following the kidney swap transplant case that pertained to alleged malpractices where a woman donor posed as a recipient’s wife. After the transplant surgery, the woman ‘donor’ revealed her identity following a dispute over money.

