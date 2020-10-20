Maharashtra Public Universities Act: 14-member panel set up to propose changes

The department, the notification said, had received suggestions to make amendments to the Act from the Governor, various public representatives and student representatives.

The state Department for Higher and Technical Education took steps Monday towards aligning statutes under the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, in accordance with the changes in the academic policy introduced by the University Grants Commission and the All India Council for Technical Education.

Through a government resolution, the department has constituted a 14-member committee headed by former UGC chairman Dr Sukhadeo Thorat.

The department, the notification said, had received suggestions to make amendments to the Act from the Governor, various public representatives and student representatives. It added that universities and colleges faced inconvenience in implementing provisions under the Act.

The committee, formed to propose changes to the statutes, comprises vice-chancellors of many non-agricultural universities in the state, among others. It has been mandated to suggest “practical, physical and viable” recommendations in an interim report within three months. Administerial support will be provided by the University of Pune, the notification stated.

The committee has been formed in light of the changes taking place in the field of higher education, and in a bid to make the system all-inclusive, research-oriented, and employment-assuring. The recommendations need to be in alignment with the central government’s revised academic policy (National Education Policy), and members should also study concepts being practised abroad, it said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, committee member and vice-chancellor of Nanded University Uddhav Bhosle said, “When the Act was finalised, certain suggestions had not been considered. Among other things, nominations to the position of different authorities to the universities, and the affiliations system need to be revised. Moreover, changes also need to be brought in accordance with the National Education Policy. We will invite suggestions from all stakeholders.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.