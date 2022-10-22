scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Maharashtra to provide government jobs for 75,000 youths

According to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, 18,000 recruitments will take place in the police department, the notification of which will be announced through advertisements within a week.

shinde fadnavisMaharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express file photo)

In a significant step towards tackling massive unemployment in Maharashtra, the state government Saturday said that it would provide government jobs for 75,000 youths in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while addressing the media in Nagpur, said that the placements would be made in various departments of Maharashtra government.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis will convene a meeting with various department heads and officers to chalk out the plan in this regard.

“Jobs to youths are becoming a reality in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

In an employment drive in the Central government sector, PM Modi will hand out appointment letters to 75,000 recruits at various levels of 38 ministries and departments on Saturday, a couple of days ahead of Diwali.

In Maharashtra of the total 75,000 state jobs, 18,000 recruitments will take place in the police department, the notification of which will be announced through advertisements within a week, Fadnavis said.

The Deputy CM holds important portfolios of home and finance.

Fadnavis said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a good decision to give jobs to 10 lakh youths. In the first phase, he announced 75,000 jobs for various central government departments today itself. It will be a big step in addressing the unemployment problems of the country.”

While conceding that employment generation for youths is an integral aspect, he said, “Notwithstanding the financial challenges the government’s commitment to providing jobs to youths remains the highest priority.”

Apart from jobs in the government departments, Fadnavis said that the private sector will also come forward in generating jobs.

The state and the Centre’s increased attention on employment generation come following criticism by Opposition parties as well the RSS. Last week RSS general secretary Dattatrey Hosbale had expressed serious concerns over growing inflation and unemployment in the country.

Hosbale had said, “Poverty is standing like a demon in front of us. We have to slay this demon. There are still 20 crore people reeling below the poverty line. There are four crores unemployed.”

Unemployment is growing at the rate of 7.6 per cent, he said.

A state BJP leader, requesting anonymity, said that the situation has turned grave following two years of Covid-19 pandemic. “The lockdown had adversely impacted the private and government sectors. People lost jobs,” he said.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 04:49:46 pm
