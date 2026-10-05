In Maharashtra, everybody is protesting – From ‘cockroaches’ to tribals to women

Protests in Maharashtra have reached a crescendo. In the past few weeks, different parts of Maharashtra have witnessed a string of agitations – from Gen-Z to tribal students to women, though only a few made the headlines. On Friday, October 2, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a protest in Mumbai, demanding the ouster of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, followed by a similar protest by the Thackeray cousins.

As this was happening, another one walked into Mumbai from Nashik over the weekend – the tribal students.

The triggers are many – farm loan waiver, student hostel facilities, better roads, noise pollution, irregularities in government recruitment exams, functioning of the Election Commission, among others.