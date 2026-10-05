In Maharashtra, everybody is protesting – From ‘cockroaches’ to tribals to women
The triggers are many – farm loan waiver, student hostel facilities, better roads, noise pollution, irregularities in government recruitment exams, functioning of the Election Commission, among others.
Protests in Maharashtra have reached a crescendo. In the past few weeks, different parts of Maharashtra have witnessed a string of agitations – from Gen-Z to tribal students to women, though only a few made the headlines. On Friday, October 2, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) held a protest in Mumbai, demanding the ouster of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, followed by a similar protest by the Thackeray cousins.
As this was happening, another one walked into Mumbai from Nashik over the weekend – the tribal students.
The triggers are many – farm loan waiver, student hostel facilities, better roads, noise pollution, irregularities in government recruitment exams, functioning of the Election Commission, among others.
The Indian Express has listed what has kept the state government and the Maharashtra Police on their toes over the past few months.
Farmers
Farmers protested in June and July 2026, demanding eligibility relaxations in the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme.
In September 2026, the All India Kisan Sabha launched protests, demanding regular crop loan payees be given a Rs 2 lakh incentive
In June 2026, onion farmers staged Rasta Roko on the Pune-Nashik national highway, demanding MSP for their produce.
For the past year, farmers from western Maharashtra and Marathwada have protested against the Shaktipeeth road project, refusing to part ways with their lands.
Students
For over 2 years, students preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations have protested against exam fees, online exams, delayed results and irregularities. They intensified after Vivek Bhimanwar was appointed as the MPSC chairman.
In September 2026, resident doctors and interns across Maharashtra’s government medical colleges protested against allowing homoeopathy practitioners to be registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).
Students protest at IIT Bombay against the death of Sahil Wakode; his parents have alleged caste bias.
Pune, Nagpur, and Mumbai witnessed citizens protesting in solidarity with the survivors of sexual assault across India
Social activist Manoj Jarange-Patil held a 20-day hunger strike, demanding Maratha quota
To counter Jarange-Patil, OBC organisations held protests, alleging the government was diluting OBC reservation.
Maharashtra is witnessing protests from Dhangar and Banjara communities, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Mischellaneous
Story continues below this ad
A road blockade was held in August 2026 across Pune, Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts to demand that the Centre restore the original direct railway alignment between Pune and Nashik.
Citizens and environmentalists from across the state are protesting against the felling of trees in Nashik to make arrangements for the upcoming Sinhastha Kumbh Mela.
Days before the Ganesh festival, Pune residents took to the streets, demanding a blanket ban on the use of DJs during festivals and religious events.
Thane’s Balkum, Majiwada and Dhokali saw protests against a hyperscale data centre, expected to consume 422 MW of power, 125 kilolitres of treated water daily and have 193 diesel generators on standby.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More