Maharashtra: Protesters gherao CM Fadnavis’s rath, call for ‘justice’ for open category students

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s Mahajanadesh Yatra was gheraoed by around 50 members of ‘Save Merit, Save Nation’, a movement protesting an increase in reservation, in Gondia on Saturday night.

Fadnavis was about to address a rally of his ongoing yatra at Indira Gandhi Stadium when anti-quota protesters circled the rath. Some tried to climb the rath. For 15 to 20 minutes, they displayed placards and demanded that quota should be scrapped or decreased to “give justice” to open category students.

Fadnavis asserted that the government had not done injustice to any segment or community.

“The Narendra Modi government has given 10 per cent quota to economically backward groups in the open category… Our (state) government has given 50 per cent fee concession to poor students in open category to pursue 605 professional courses… Moreover, the state government has also provided scholarships to poor students in the open category to pursue higher studies abroad,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s resolve to protect the welfare of Dalits, tribals and OBCs, the chief minister said, “Those protesting against reservation are doing a grave injustice to the poor within the open category too.”

One of the protesters who stopped the rath, Vijaysinh Sharma, said, “We want the government to scrap quota and bring uniformity. Or they should reduce the quota. Today, the state has the highest quota, almost touching 78 per cent. Where will our open category students enrol for studies and jobs?”

Another protester, Pradeep Mundada, argued, “The increase in quota is a serious concern and is causing a lot of unrest amongst children.”

However, Fadnavis dismissed the protesters’ demands, saying, “We have taken all necessary steps to balance (the quotas). Recently, 1,500 seats were increased in medical colleges to accommodate all sections, including open category students on merit.”