Maharashtra: Proposal passed to elect Speaker by voice vote, invites Opposition ire

THE RULING and Opposition parties on Wednesday sparred over the proposal moved by Treasury Benches to seek suggestions and objections on the proposed amendments in the rules of electing the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly.

On Wednesday, the rules committee of the state legislature tabled its report before the Assembly, proposing amendments to elect the Speaker through voice vote instead of secret ballot, citing that the same practice is in force in the Lok Sabha, the Maharashtra Legislative Council and other states.

Subsequently, Congress’ Prithviraj Chavan, a member of the rules committee, moved the proposal seeking to relax the provision of giving notice of 10 days for making any amendments and proposed that the suggestions be submitted till 1 pm on December 23.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, objected and called the MVA government the “most insecure government”.

“I have never seen such an insecure government in the history of Maharashtra. We have never seen a government that does not trust its own MLAs. Why the insistence on changing the practice, which has existed since the formation of the state’s Legislative Assembly? Why is it going for a voice vote instead of a secret ballot? If you are taking the proposal ahead based on your majority, we will fight our battle legally,” he added.

Even if the rules are changed, the period of deliberation before the House cannot be reduced, he said.

NCP Minister Nawab Malik and Congress legislator Nana Patole supported the proposal moved by Chavan.

“Our legislature is expected to function as per the constitutional amendment. The rules aren’t being changed for the first time. The Opposition is objecting to the rule that is being changed. But this is happening as per rules and we accept this proposal,” said Patole.

Narhari Zirwarl, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, then put the proposal for voting and it was passed through voice vote despite objection by the Opposition.

The election for the post of the Speaker is likely to be held in this session.

The post fell vacant in February after then speaker Nana Patole resigned and was subsequently appointed as state Congress president.