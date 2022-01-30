Maharashtra govt should revoke order scrapping quota in promotion, implement it, says Nitin Raut

Following the Supreme Court judgment on reservation in promotion, Minister Nitin Raut on Saturday said Maharashtra government should revoke its May 2021 order scrapping reservation in promotion and implement the same. Declining to dilute conditions it had stipulated earlier for providing reservation in promotions to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the SC had said on Friday that it “cannot lay down any yardstick for determining inadequacy of” their “representation” in public employment.

Sources in the government said the SC order has come as a setback to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which had scrapped reservation in promotion on May 7, 2021. It was seen as a move to pacify the politically-powerful Marathas, days after the SC quashed quota for the community.

Raut said the SC upholding reservation in promotion is historic and will have far-reaching implications. “The SC has accepted the concept of reservation in promotion, which I have stated repeatedly in sub-committee and other meetings. Despite this, the government scrapped promotion quota by issuing an order. I had strongly opposed it. The order should now be cancelled and the reservation in promotion should be implemented,” he added.

Sources said that the Cabinet sub-committee on reservation in promotion, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had issued the May 7 order without consultation. “The issue of scrapping the promotion quota was not discussed and it was issued without informing the sub-committee,” said a Cabinet minister.

The minister added that though the SC has upheld quota in promotion, the fight is far from over. “While the NCP has played a key role in scrapping reservation in promotion, Congress ministers from the Maratha community have indirectly supported it for obvious political reasons. So, those who do not want quota in promotion may move the Bombay High Court if the government revokes the May 7 order.”

The SC had said on Friday that “before providing for reservation in promotions to a cadre, the state is obligated to collect quantifiable data regarding inadequacy of representation of SCs and STs”.