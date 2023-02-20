‘Maharashtra prisoners can speak to their lawyers on phone twice a month’

THE MAHARASHTRA prison department has said that prisoners whose lawyers do not visit them for physical meetings in jail will now be permitted to speak to them on the phone twice a month for a duration of 10 minutes each. The department also announced that prisoners whose family members are unable to visit them during physical mulaqats (meetings) will have access to the coinbox facility in prisons thrice a month for 10 minutes.

The decision by the office of the Additional Director General of Prisons, Amitabh Gupta, was taken to reduce stress of prisoners who get no visits from their family members or lawyers, officials said. Across 36 prisons in the state, 76 coinboxes are present in certain prisons where except a few categories of prisoners, including those booked under stringent laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, phone calls to family members twice a month for a duration of 10 minutes are permitted. However, in many prisons including Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail, the coinbox facility is not available for undertrials currently.

“It was seen that many prisoners were not being visited by their family members. This was seen to be a major cause for their mental stress. In most cases, where prisoners’ financial condition is not very good, they do not get regular visits by their lawyers who do not see them as priority. Family members too rarely come for visits as they do not have the financial ability if they are staying far away. It was thus decided to extend the coinbox facility for prisoners who do not get visits or get rare visits from their lawyers or family,” an official from the department said.

After a prisoner gives contact numbers of her family, the local police verify the numbers following which they are permitted to make phone calls to them twice a month currently. Calls will be permitted on verified numbers. The responsibility of identifying such prisoners through the mulaqat records will be of the prison staff, the official said.

Phone calls including video calls were allowed for all prisoners during the Covid-19 pandemic through 138 smartphones procured by the department. This was done as physical mulaqats were stopped citing concerns of spread of the disease in 2020. The smartphone facility was stopped after mulaqats resumed in 2021. Officials said that while coinboxes are not sufficient in number considering the overcrowding in most jails, attempts are underway to overhaul the coinbox facility and bring in its place an inmate phone system as seen in various jails in other states including the Tihar jail in Delhi. A new prisoner’s fingerprints are scanned and stored in the system with registered phone numbers of family members.