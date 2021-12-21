Maharashtra fit case for President’s Rule, but PM believes in democracy: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said the manner in which the state’s Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government undermined the constitutional authority of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari calls for imposition of the President’s Rule in the state, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in a democratic system.

“Maharashtra is a fit case for President’s Rule. We can draw a long list of how the state government has undermined the authority of the governor,” Patil said, adding that the three-party coalition government challenged the governor on several issues, grossly undermining the authority of the state’s constitutional head.

The reason why the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena government continues in power is because “Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not believe in dismissing elected governments. He feels that if there are differences, we should fight,” Patil asserted.

However, one cannot forget how the Congress had often misused its powers to dismiss state governments, he said, adding that former prime minister Indira Gandhi used the President’s Rule nineteen times to dismiss elected state governments.