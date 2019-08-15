Maharashtra: President’s Medal for five police officers

Five Maharashtra Police officers have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service this Independence Day.

The officers – Ramchandra Jadhav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad; Rajaram Patil, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karveer Division, Kolhapur; Milind Khetle, ACP Saki Naka Division, Mumbai; Harishchandra Kale, Assistant Commandant, State Reserve Police Force, Pune and Maruti Suryawanshi, Assistant Sub Inspector, Special Branch, Kolhapur – will be honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Thursday.

In addition, 40 other police personnel have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Among them are Suresh Mengade, Superintendent of Police, Protection of Civil Rights, Thane; Vikram Deshmane, Superintendent of Police, Anti Terrorism Squad; Netaji Bhopale, ACP, Crime Branch, Mumbai; Mukund Hatote, ACP, Crime Branch, Thane; Avinash Dharmadhikari, ACP, Dongri Division, Mumbai and Gopika Jahargirdar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Police Headquarters.