scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Maharashtra continues to be preferred investment destination, AURIC holds great promise for investors: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

The state established itself as the startup capital of India, said Devendra Fadnavis during the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited's (NICDC) fourth investors meet in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Maharashtra aspires to become a trillion-dollar economy within the next seven years and continues to be the preferred investment destination in the country, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday.

Addressing the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited’s (NICDC) fourth investors meet in Mumbai, Fadnavis said: “Maharashtra is the powerhouse and most preferred investment destination with 15 per cent GDP, 20 per cent of the industrial output of our nation.”

Urging the investors to personally visit and explore the investment opportunities in the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), Fadnavs said: “It holds great promises with dry ports, enhanced connectivity and state of art facilities. Seeing is believing. And I promise, when you visit, you will fall in love at first sight with AURIC.”

“AURIC now has even greater connectivity, especially because of the Mumbai-Nagpur Super Communication Expressway (Samruddhi Expressway) and other connectivity modes,” Fadnavis said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — World Bank report to SIP...
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for IndiaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How China reduced poverty; lessons for India
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months

“We expect investments in AURIC to move fast in the coming months. The entire land parcel will be used to its optimum. The state government will acquire more land to meet the demands,” he added.

“Maharashtra aspires to be a trillion-dollar economy within five to seven years. We are leveraging technology, infrastructure… The state has already established itself as the startup capital of India. Out of 100 unicorns, 25 belong to Maharashtra. The state provides a great ecosystem to work and expand businesses, said Fadnavis.

More from Mumbai

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Industries Minister Uday Samant and myself are available 24×7 to troubleshoot the problems and help facilitate our investors,” he added.

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 03:44:15 pm
Next Story

Explained: The debate around compulsory military service for South Korean band BTS

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement