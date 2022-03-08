Maharashtra: Pravin Darekar gets notice for ‘fraud’

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, was on Monday served a notice by the state cooperation department for allegedly committing a fraud as the chairman of the Mumbai District Central Bank.

A source in the department said, “Darekar had allegedly disbursed Rs 27 crore to BJP MLA Suresh Dhus, violating all norms. Dhus had shown on paper two companies, which did not exist, for which loan was sanctioned by the bank during Darekar’s tenure.”

NCP Minister Balasaheb Patil, who heads department, has sought an explanation from Darekar, said sources.

Responding to the allegations, Darekar said, “The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has been targeting me to settle political scores. The notice has been served to me out of political vengeance. I have been facing charges of wronging, which were contested in courts. My political rivals bring up some issue in every session. But not one issue alleged by NCP has withstood legal scrutiny.”

A senior secretary in the department said, “The notice sent to Darekar is based on facts. There is gross violation of rules.”