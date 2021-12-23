Maharashtra: In House, Fadnavis and Patole unite to corner Raut and Ajit Pawar on power supply issue

The first day of the Legislative Assembly’s Winter Session saw Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and state Congress president Nana Patole coming together to first corner Congress leader and Energy Minister Nitin Raut, and then Deputy Chief Minister, Finance Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on the issue of disconnection of street lights in various villages.

The calling-attention motion was moved by the BJP and Congress legislators over Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) cutting off power supplies to agricultural pumps and street lights, and taking action on water supply schemes due to non-payment of electricity bills.

During the discussion, Raut said that the arrears of electricity bills have increased from Rs 17,000 crore to Rs 56,000 crore during the Fadnavis government’s tenure that has put the MSEDCL in financial crisis, forcing it to disconnect the power supplies.

However, Patole demanded that the electricity bills of farmers for the last three years be waived and cornered Raut, his party colleague, on the issue.

Raut said the street lights of the local bodies are being disconnected as funds have not been received from the Finance Commission. Earlier, the electricity bills of local self-governing bodies were being paid from the funds of the Finance Commission. But, no funds have been received from the state government this year, said Raut.

Fadnavis, referring to Raut’s statement on not getting funds from the Finance Commission, said that Pawar should answer the question as it pertains to his department. Patole also supported Fadnavis on the issue.