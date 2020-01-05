Maharashtra portfolios: Final list sent, Governor ‘retires for day’, faces flak

There was no clarity at what time the list was sent to the Governor’s office. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) There was no clarity at what time the list was sent to the Governor’s office. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

While the delay in allocation of portfolios in the Maharashtra Cabinet has been due to disagreement between the three ruling allies — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — on Saturday, at least two allies shifted the blame on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for one more day’s delay in the matter.

Sources in the Sena and the NCP said the portfolios had been finalised by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday evening and sent to the office of the Governor, but had not been cleared, forcing another day’s delay.

Umesh Kashikar, Public Relations Officer to the Governor, said, “I am not aware and don’t want to comment.”

Principal Secretary to the Governor Santosh Kumar did not respond to calls and messages.

There was no clarity at what time the list was sent to the Governor’s office.

State minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil tweeted that the list was sent to Koshyari at 7.30 pm. An official from the state government said the file was sent around 8-8.30 pm. Sources in the Sena and the NCP claimed that the file was sent at 9.45 pm.

“But the Governor’s office conveyed to the state government that the Governor has retired for the night and the file could not be cleared on Saturday. The file will be put up before the Governor on Sunday,” a top source from NCP said.

Sources also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was keen to finish the task of allocating and announcing the portfolios on Saturday itself. “After holding discussions and completing the work, the list was sent to the Governor’s office. In the past, lists have been sent much later than this, and we were hoping it would be cleared immediately,” a source said.

Calling the Governor office’s response “very surprising”, NCP chief Sharad Pawar told The Sunday Express, “The same Governor had revoked President’s Rule late at night and administered oath to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar early morning. Had the list been cleared today, the ministers would have started working from tomorrow.”

