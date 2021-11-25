Maharashtra: Polls for 105 Nagar Panchayats on December 21, counting next day

The State Election Commission on Wednesday announced elections for 105 Nagar Panchayats in 32 districts, with the code of conduct coming into force with immediate effect. Voting will take place on December 21, and the counting will be held the next day, December 22.

UPS Madan, the state election commissioner, said elections will be held for 81 Nagar Panchayats whose term ended between April 2020 and May 2021, 18 whose term will end in December 2021, and, six newly formed ones.

There are 17 members in a Nagar Panchayat.

“The code of conduct has come into force in the area of the concerned Nagar Panchayats from today (Wednesday),” said Madan.

Candidates contesting on reserved seats are required to submit caste certificates and caste validity certificates along with nomination papers. “The election programme should be carried out by following the Covid-19 norms set by the Central and State Governments. In this regard, instructions have been given to the District Collectors concerned to take action as per the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission,” he added.