NCP MLA claims 5 NCP (SP) MPs may join Ajit camp; party rejects claim

NCP MLA Dharmarao Atram has claimed that five MPs from the Sharad Pawar camp could defect to the ruling Ajit Pawar faction by December. (Credit: Fb/ Dharamrao Bhagwantrao Atram)

Amid speculation over a possible split in the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Lok Sabha ranks, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dharmarao Atram on Thursday claimed that five MPs from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) could join the ruling NCP faction by December.

“Everybody wants to return by doing developmental works. At least five Lok Sabha MPs will come to us by December 12. People have trust in the leadership of Sunetra Pawar and they have realised that to bring development to their constituencies, they need to come to us,” said Atram.

A former minister in the Eknath Shinde government, Atram hails from Gadchiroli district.