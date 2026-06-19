NCP MLA claims 5 NCP (SP) MPs may join Ajit camp; party rejects claim

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Amid speculation over a possible split in the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Lok Sabha ranks, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dharmarao Atram on Thursday claimed that five MPs from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) could join the ruling NCP faction by December.
“Everybody wants to return by doing developmental works. At least five Lok Sabha MPs will come to us by December 12. People have trust in the leadership of Sunetra Pawar and they have realised that to bring development to their constituencies, they need to come to us,” said Atram.
A former minister in the Eknath Shinde government, Atram hails from Gadchiroli district.
His remarks come a day after Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. While details of the meeting have not been disclosed, party sources said the NCP is seeking the Finance portfolio in Maharashtra and the visit may have been linked to discussions with the BJP leadership.
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), however, dismissed Atram’s claim. Party leaders pointed out that Atram’s own daughter is with the NCP (SP) and rejected the possibility of any MPs switching sides.
“There is no question of our MPs going anywhere. I don’t see that happening as it won’t be as easy as it sounds to many,” said NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar.
Madha MP Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil also rubbished the claim.
“The only thing I can say is that, the claim will never turn out to be true,” he said.
The NCP (SP) has eight Lok Sabha MPs — Supriya Sule from Baramati, Amol Kolhe from Shirur, Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil from Madha, Amar Kale from Wardha, Bajrang Sonwane from Beed, Nilesh Lanke from Ahilyanagar, Bhaskar Bhagre from Dindori and Suresh Mhatre from Bhiwandi.
Under the anti-defection provisions, at least six of the party’s eight Lok Sabha MPs would need to break away together for a split on the lines of the Shiv Sena rebellion.
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