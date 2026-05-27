No easy way out for 2 NCPs amid infighting, wait for key portfolio, fear of exodus

3 min readMumbaiUpdated: May 27, 2026 08:30 PM IST
At NCP party's Tuesday night meeting it was reported that a verbal altercation took place between state president Sunil Tatkare and senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (File Photo/ Image enhanced using AI)
While the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) continue to battle infighting and wait for at least one important portfolio, the Opposition NCP(SP) stares at a possibility of yet another round of exodus ahead of legislative council elections on 17 seats.
For ruling NCP, while the absence of its working president Praful Patel from the party’s important meeting at the resident of party chief and Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar’s official residence on Tuesday night and verbal altercation between state president Sunil Tatkare and senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal indicate raging infighting it faces the task of reclaiming the Finance portfolio from the BJP.
According to sources within the NCP, the meeting Tuesday evening also discussed the delay in handing over of the Finance portfolio to the party.
According to him, the issue was raised by party ministers, MLAs and leaders in the meeting with Sunetra Pawar.
“There has to be some clarity. Whether we are going to get any other department instead of Finance, should be conveyed to us. It is important that the NCP does not look compromised,” another MLA said.
During the meeting, a senior minister also pointed out the growing political influence of the BJP on all 288 Assembly seats in the state and questioned whether the NCP was ready to face the 2029 challenge.
NCP(SP) fears exodus
While the ruling NCP is battling its own battles, the Opposition NCP(SP) led by veteran leader Sharad Pawar is staring at yet another round of exodus.
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Prajakt Tanpure, former minister and leader from Ahilyanagar district is likely to switch sides ahead of legislative council polls scheduled on June 18. Tanpure, a nephew of NCP(SP)’s senior leader Jayant Patil, had backed out from the recently held Rahuri assembly bypoll. He is likely to join the BJP on May 30.
“I do not know about his move towards the BJP. He had decided to not contest the Assembly bypoll and we respected that. But there was no talk about him joining the BJP. I will personally hold a conversation with him and try to understand whether he is unhappy in the NCP(SP),” said party’s state president Shashikant Shinde.
According to sources within the party, a former minister from Marathwada is also contemplating to switch sides and held a meeting with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, last week. The former minister is reportedly promised a ticket in the upcoming council elections.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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