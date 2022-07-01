Maharashtra politics: Legislature session on July 2 and 3, Speaker poll & floor test on the cards

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who held his first cabinet meeting on Thursday, said a special session of the state legislature will be convened on July 2 and 3 in Mumbai. The test of majority and election of the speaker will also be held in the same session.

Shinde said that he was going ahead with the message of Hindutva by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and would strive for the development of Maharashtra.

Addressing the first press conference in Mantralaya after the swearing-in ceremony, he said all the Metro and infrastructure projects that were “stalled” during the regime of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will be restarted and completed.

CM Eknath Shinde said the Metro projects and the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Mumbai Nagpur super-communications highway will be completed. This was a project which Shinde handled as the PWD minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government.

He also reviewed these pending projects and asked for time-bound programmes.

Referring to his deputy, Fadnavis, Shinde said, “I am making a new start and have an experienced CM with me, so running the state won’t be difficult.”

He said people have expectations from this government and “we are bound to fulfill those”.

Shinde said he was grateful to Fadnavis, BJP president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making a “sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray a CM”.

He said the 50 MLAs who were with him had faced “injustice” and even though efforts were made to change their minds, they did not budge.