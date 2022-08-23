Supreme Court refers pleas on Maharashtra political crisis to 5-judge Constitution bench

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said petitions relating to the political dispute in Maharashtra between factions of the Shiv Sena, one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Eknath Shinde, will be heard by a 5-judge Constitution bench on Thursday, August 25. The pleas are in connection with defection, merger and disqualification of MLAs.
The court also asked the Election Commission to refrain from deciding on the Shinde faction’s petitions, seeking to be recognised as the real Shiv Sena and being granted its poll symbol.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana and comprising Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said the petitions should be listed before the Constitutional bench on Thursday.
“List the matter before the Constitution bench the day after tomorrow and the bench will decide about the symbol related to the Election Commission proceeding at the beginning,” the bench said.
The political crisis in Maharashtra had led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.
