Thursday, June 30, 2022
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Swearing in Ceremony: Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis to meet Bhagat Singh Koshyari shortly

Shinde and Fadnavis are expected to conduct oath-taking ceremony today.

Mumbai |
June 30, 2022 3:25:07 pm
Shinde and Fadnavis shall meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari shortly to discuss their plans of forming the government.

Eknath Shinde has already reached Sagar Bungalow to meet Devendra Fadnavis. Both shall meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari shortly to discuss their plans of forming the government.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the rebels have chosen their way and there would be no hindrance from the party in the path of the dissidents to associate with the BJP, and the Sena will play the role of constructive opposition to the new government.

Talking to reporters a day after Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the state chief minister following a rebellion that rocked his government, Raut also said the dissident leaders will “regret” their decision to part ways with the Shiv Sena.

Live Blog

Follow the live for Maharashtra updates

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are set to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today. The swearing-in ceremony is predicted to be carried out today. The Maharashtra political crisis has taken many twists and turns as Uddhav Thackeray the erstwhile CM has finally resigned As Maharashtra CM yesterday after the Supreme Court verdict which stayed the appeal against the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

