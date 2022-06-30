Maharashtra Political Crisis: Swearing in Ceremony: Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis to meet Bhagat Singh Koshyari shortly

Shinde and Fadnavis shall meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari shortly to discuss their plans of forming the government.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the rebels have chosen their way and there would be no hindrance from the party in the path of the dissidents to associate with the BJP, and the Sena will play the role of constructive opposition to the new government.

Talking to reporters a day after Sena president Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the state chief minister following a rebellion that rocked his government, Raut also said the dissident leaders will “regret” their decision to part ways with the Shiv Sena.