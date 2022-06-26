Maharashtra battle set to move to SC tomorrow, another minister joins rebels

The Maharashtra rebels led by Eknath Shinde moved the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge the decisions taken against them by the Shiv Sena on Saturday.

The rebels, who have been camping in a hotel in BJP-ruled Assam, are contesting the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena in the Assembly replacing Shinde, and the disqualification notices served on 16 of the rebel MLAs by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal following proposal from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shinde camp is also expected to ask that an interim Speaker be appointed, or that the Governor be given full charge of the ongoing process. The Maharashtra Assembly has been without a Speaker since February 2021, when Nana Patole of the Congress resigned from the post.

Both the Sena and the rebels made it clear on Sunday that they were ready for a bitter battle in court. “Legal recourse is the only way forward,” a spokesperson for the Shinde camp said. “The Shiv Sena is trying to create hurdles even though the majority of party MLAs have abandoned them.”

The Shinde camp has claimed it has 39 of the Shiv Sena’s 55 MLAs, including Minister for Higher Education and Technical Education Uday Samant, who flew to Guwahati to join the rebels on Sunday. If this number holds, the rebels would have crossed the two-thirds mark (37) in the Sena legislature party that would protect them from disqualification under the provisions of the anti-defection law.

Several Independent MLAs too are with Shinde, taking the number of rebels to 50. Together with the BJP, the rebels make up well over half the strength of the Maharashtra Assembly. “We are 50-plus,” Shinde said.

At a meeting of the constituent parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi convened by NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday, leaders of the Sena, NCP and Congress resolved to fight together the legal battle to save their coalition government.

On Thursday, the Sena had requested Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal in writing to disqualify 12 rebel MLAs. It sought the disqualification of four other MLAs on Friday. It had earlier informed the state legislative secretariat that Shinde had been replaced by Choudhary as the Sena legislative party leader.

The legislative secretariat consulted state Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, and on Saturday, the Deputy Speaker issued disqualification notices to the 16 MLAs, seeking their response by Monday.

Senior leader Deepak Kesarkar, who is one of the rebels, said, “Seven days must mandatorily be given to members to respond to such notices. We are going to fight this in court.”

The Shinde camp is also arguing that since a no confidence resolution is pending against the Deputy Speaker, he cannot exercise his authority to disqualify members. “In such a situation, a session of the House has to be convened, and he has to face the no-confidence motion,” a rebel leader said.

Five of the Sena’s nine Cabinet Ministers — Shinde, Samant, Dadaji Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil, and Sandipan Bhumre — have rebelled against the Chief Minister. There are two Ministers of State among the rebels — Abdul Sattar and Shambhuraje Desai — as well as former Cabinet Minister Sanjay Rathod.

Three Independents — Bacchu Kadu, Rajendra Yadravkar, and Shankarrao Gadak — who were aligned with the Sena have switched their loyalties to Shinde.

Left with Chief Minister Thackeray are his son Aaditya Thackeray, Subhash Desai, and Anil Parab.

Shiv Sena counsel Devdutt Kamat told reporters that disqualification rules are applicable to members even outside the House. He cited the precedent of Sharad Yadav of the JD(U), who had invited action because he had attended a rally by RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

“The Shiv Sena had convened several meetings at different places which the rebels did not attend. They are visiting BJP-ruled states, and are meeting BJP leaders. An attempt to topple the government amounts to an act of violation (of discipline) by the rebels,” Kamat said.

On the anti-defection law, he said, “The concept of two-thirds (to escape punishment) applies only if there is a merger of the rebel group with another party. Since there is no merger, it will amount to their having voluntarily given up their membership (of the House).”