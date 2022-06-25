scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai, police on high alert

Mumbai police ban unlawful assembly in the city. Security at residences and offices of ministers, elected representatives and party leaders ramped up

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: June 25, 2022 3:26:53 pm
Police officers put a barricade outside Shiv Sena Bhawan, the party headquarters, in Mumbai, India, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajanish kakade)

With the state plunged into a political crisis after a rebellion in the Shiv Sena, the Mumbai police on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning unlawful assembly in the city and beefed up security at the residences and offices of all ministers, elected representatives and party leaders.

On high alert after a few incidents of violence where Shiv Sena workers attacked the offices of some rebel party MLAs, the Mumbai police said on Saturday that assembly of more than five people anywhere on the streets will not be allowed, with exceptions like weddings, funerals, cinema halls and other social gatherings outside courts, companies and educational institutions. Further, no controversial banners or posters will be allowed to be put up as it could provoke sentiments, leading to law and order issues in Mumbai.

Also Read |MVA crisis: Eknath Shinde says security to rebel MLAs withdrawn, state home minister calls claims ‘false’

The Mumbai Police issued a press note stating that on Friday, Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey held a meeting of top police officials and asked them to beef up security.

In a related development, the Nehru Nagar police took local Shiv Sena leader Dilip More and 19 of his Sena workers from Kurla (East) into custody for damaging a board outside the party office of rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar on Friday afternoon.

