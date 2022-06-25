Maharashtra political crisis: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai, police on high alert

With the state plunged into a political crisis after a rebellion in the Shiv Sena, the Mumbai police on Saturday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code banning unlawful assembly in the city and beefed up security at the residences and offices of all ministers, elected representatives and party leaders.

On high alert after a few incidents of violence where Shiv Sena workers attacked the offices of some rebel party MLAs, the Mumbai police said on Saturday that assembly of more than five people anywhere on the streets will not be allowed, with exceptions like weddings, funerals, cinema halls and other social gatherings outside courts, companies and educational institutions. Further, no controversial banners or posters will be allowed to be put up as it could provoke sentiments, leading to law and order issues in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police issued a press note stating that on Friday, Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey held a meeting of top police officials and asked them to beef up security.

In a related development, the Nehru Nagar police took local Shiv Sena leader Dilip More and 19 of his Sena workers from Kurla (East) into custody for damaging a board outside the party office of rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar on Friday afternoon.