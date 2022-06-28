Maharashtra political crisis: PIL filed in HC seeking probe for public nuisance, sedition against Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray, Raut

A Pune-based activist has filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court seeking direction to the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) to conduct a probe and register an FIR against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, minister Aaditya Thackeray, and Shiv Sena lawmaker Sanjay Raut for sedition and allegedly causing a public nuisance.

The PIL filed by Hemant Baburao Patil also seeks an order restraining them from organising press conferences, tours, and visits to various places in Maharashtra on the issue of rebel MLAs.

Patil, known for filing petitions on most of the politically important or sensitive issues in Maharashtra many of which are not yet heard by HC, claimed that after a political crisis, the dissident MLAs fled to Guwahati to protect their lives after receiving threats from the Thackerays and Raut.

He claimed that protests staged by Shiv Sena cadre in various districts of Maharashtra were the only way to create fear in citizens’ minds, who were apprehending riot like situation and violence in the state and most of the protests were organised under the influence and instigation of Thackeray father-son duo and Raut.

“… in various districts of State of Maharashtra antisocial elements have damaged public property in the State in front of police personals and there is a situation of breach of law and order in the State for which the respondents are only responsible for the same,” he claimed in his PIL.

Patil, who filed the PIL through advocate R N Kachave, also said that the central government providing Y plus security to rebel MLAs was a sign that there has been a breach of peace in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra is in the midst of political turmoil following a rebellion by MLAs of the ruling Shiv Sena led by party leader Eknath Shinde.