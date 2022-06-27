Maharashtra Political Crisis News Live Updates: SC to hear petitions challenging Dy Speaker’s decision, notices to rebel Sena MLAs

Maharashtra Political Crisis News Live Updates: The Supreme Court is set to take up two petitions on Monday — one by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde; the other by 15 MLAs belonging to his camp. The petitions challenge the decision by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to recognise Ajay Choudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party (SSLP) in place of Shinde, and the disqualification notices served on Shinde and the 15 MLAs.
Governor B S Koshyari has asked the Centre to keep “adequate” central security forces “ready… to address the situation”, flagging reports of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs’ houses and offices being targeted in Maharashtra,
Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday granted Y-plus security cover, comprising CRPF personnel, to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. While the MLAs are in a hotel in Assam, sources said security will be provided to their families in Maharashtra.
In his letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, dated June 25, Koshyari said that although he had asked the state police to provide adequate protection to the rebel MLAs, the police remained a “mute spectator” while the offices and homes of these MLAs were vandalised. Read more
With the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra facing a political crisis following a rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday convened a meeting of all three coalition partners at his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai and reassured senior leaders that they could collectively weather the storm.
“Pawar stressed on collective efforts to fight the political battle against the rebel Eknath Shinde group,” a Congress minister, requesting anonymity, said. With the Shiv Sena likely to get embroiled in legal and legislative challenges as the Shinde-led rebel faction digs its heels in, Pawar reportedly also assured his allies that whatever was required to legally contest (the rebel camp’s claims), would be done. Read more
