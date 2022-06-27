Maharashtra Political Crisis News Live Updates: SC to hear petitions challenging Dy Speaker’s decision, notices to rebel Sena MLAs

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray waves at supporters as he leaves from Shiv Sena Bhawan after a meeting with party workers, at Dadar in Mumbai, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI)

Addressing Yuva Sena workers in Mumbai on Sunday, Yuva Sena president and minister Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Union government after it decided to provide CRPF security to rebel MLAs camping at a Guwahati hotel.

Aaditya said that instead of providing security to these MLAs “provide security to our Kashmiri Pandits and secure them first”, in a reference to the killings of Kashmiri Pandits recently.

“We have been demanding the same CRPF security for the Kashmiri Pandits, but it was not given and these rebel MLAs are being given the security,” he said. A few other Shiv Sena leaders also slammed the Centre over providing CRPF cover.

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Assam government was busy serving ‘cocktail-mocktail’ to dissident Maharashtra MLAs camping in a luxury hotel here but was not able to even provide free drinking water to flood-affected people in the state.

He claimed that people were having to pay money to receive their rightful relief materials.

“The BJP-led government in Assam is serving cocktail-mocktail to the Shiv Sena legislators, but it doesn’t have money to provide even drinking water to the flood-affected people,” he told reporters here.