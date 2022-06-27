Maharashtra Political Crisis News Live Updates: SC to hear petitions challenging Dy Speaker’s decision, notices to rebel Sena MLAs

scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 27, 2022 8:10:12 am
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde presents a bouquet to a supporting Maharashtrian MLA during the latter's birthday celebration, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, Saturday. (PTI)

Governor B S Koshyari has asked the Centre to keep “adequate” central security forces “ready… to address the situation”, flagging reports of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs’ houses and offices being targeted in Maharashtra,

08:10 (IST)27 Jun 2022
Centre gives Y-plus security to 15 rebel MLAs

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday granted Y-plus security cover, comprising CRPF personnel, to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. While the MLAs are in a hotel in Assam, sources said security will be provided to their families in Maharashtra.

08:09 (IST)27 Jun 2022
Keep Central forces ready, says Governor

Flagging reports of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs’ houses and offices being targeted in Maharashtra, Governor B S Koshyari has asked the Centre to keep “adequate” central security forces “ready… to address the situation”.

In his letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, dated June 25, Koshyari said that although he had asked the state police to provide adequate protection to the rebel MLAs, the police remained a “mute spectator” while the offices and homes of these MLAs were vandalised. Read more

08:08 (IST)27 Jun 2022
We will fight revolt collectively: Sharad Pawar to MVA ministers

With the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra facing a political crisis following a rebellion in the Shiv Sena ranks, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Sunday convened a meeting of all three coalition partners at his Silver Oak residence in Mumbai and reassured senior leaders that they could collectively weather the storm. 

“Pawar stressed on collective efforts to fight the political battle against the rebel Eknath Shinde group,” a Congress minister, requesting anonymity, said.  With the Shiv Sena likely to get embroiled in legal and legislative challenges as the Shinde-led rebel faction digs its heels in, Pawar reportedly also assured his allies that whatever was required to legally contest (the rebel camp’s claims), would be done. Read more

07:38 (IST)27 Jun 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

The Supreme Court is set to take up two petitions on Monday — one by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde; the other by 15 MLAs belonging to his camp. 

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray waves at supporters as he leaves from Shiv Sena Bhawan after a meeting with party workers, at Dadar in Mumbai, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (PTI)

Kashmiri Pandits should have got CRPF cover, not rebel MLAs: Aaditya Thackeray

Addressing Yuva Sena workers in Mumbai on Sunday, Yuva Sena president and minister Aaditya Thackeray criticised the Union government after it decided to provide CRPF security to rebel MLAs camping at a Guwahati hotel.

Aaditya said that instead of providing security to these MLAs “provide security to our Kashmiri Pandits and secure them first”, in a reference to the killings of Kashmiri Pandits recently.

“We have been demanding the same CRPF security for the Kashmiri Pandits, but it was not given and these rebel MLAs are being given the security,” he said. A few other Shiv Sena leaders also slammed the Centre over providing CRPF cover.

Assam govt busy serving ‘cocktail-mocktail’ to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs: Cong

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Sunday alleged that the BJP-led Assam government was busy serving ‘cocktail-mocktail’ to dissident Maharashtra MLAs camping in a luxury hotel here but was not able to even provide free drinking water to flood-affected people in the state.

He claimed that people were having to pay money to receive their rightful relief materials.

“The BJP-led government in Assam is serving cocktail-mocktail to the Shiv Sena legislators, but it doesn’t have money to provide even drinking water to the flood-affected people,” he told reporters here.

