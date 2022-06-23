scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Maharashtra Political Crisis News Live Updates: Congress unperturbed as Sena mulls exit from MVA alliance amid Shinde rebellion

Maharashtra News Live Updates, June 23, 2022: Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse also left for Guwahati to join the Eknath Shinde faction.

By: Express Web Desk | Guwahati, Mumbai |
Updated: June 23, 2022 8:08:30 pm
Police personnel detain NSUI activists as they protest against rebel Maharashtra MLAs led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, in Guwahati on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

At a time when the Shiv Sena Shiv Sena said that it would consider exiting the Maharashtra alliance if the rebels returned “within 24 hours”, the Congress and NCP both pledged their support to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read |Explained: The anti-defection law, and why Eknath Shinde could be poised to dodge it in Maharashtra

While Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that his party would not have a problem if the Shiv Sena went ahead and forged an alliance with another party, deputy CM and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that his party would stand with Uddhav Thackeray till the end.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse also left for Guwahati to join the Eknath Shinde faction. Bhuse is a close Eknath Shinde supporter and had reportedly told the CM Uddhav Thackeray that the Shiv Sena must align with the BJP.

Shiv Sena, Maharashtra political crisis Live Updates: Stand firmly with CM Uddhav Thackeray, says NCP leader Jayant Patil; Two MLAs return from Guwahati, party says more to come; Follow this space for latest updates:

20:08 (IST)23 Jun 2022
A chartered aircraft, three luxury buses, and a hotel about a kilometre from the airport — it has been a costly affair for Eknath Shinde to get the rebel MLAs out of Maharashtra so as to try and break the Shiv Sena away from the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The drama started Tuesday and the night after as Minister Eknath Shinde moved out of Maharashtra with his flock of rebel MLAs, including Independents, and travelled to Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat. As night fell, a chartered SpiceJet aircraft was ready at the airport. And about 30 minutes past midnight, three luxury buses pulled up at the hotel to take Shinde and his MLAs to the airport and onward to Guwahati.

