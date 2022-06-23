Maharashtra Political Crisis News Live Updates: Congress unperturbed as Sena mulls exit from MVA alliance amid Shinde rebellion

Police personnel detain NSUI activists as they protest against rebel Maharashtra MLAs led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, in Guwahati on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

At a time when the Shiv Sena Shiv Sena said that it would consider exiting the Maharashtra alliance if the rebels returned “within 24 hours”, the Congress and NCP both pledged their support to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

While Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that his party would not have a problem if the Shiv Sena went ahead and forged an alliance with another party, deputy CM and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that his party would stand with Uddhav Thackeray till the end.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse also left for Guwahati to join the Eknath Shinde faction. Bhuse is a close Eknath Shinde supporter and had reportedly told the CM Uddhav Thackeray that the Shiv Sena must align with the BJP.