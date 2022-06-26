Amid Maharashtra political crisis, Governor Koshiyari asks Union Home Secretary to keep central forces ready

Amid the political crisis that is raging in Maharashtra, Governor B S Koshiyari has written to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asking him to keep central forces ready in case the law-and-order situation in the state breaks down. This comes after allegations of violence were made by the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde who are currently camping in Guwahati.

The letter, which has been viewed by The Indian Express, was sent on June 25 when the Governor was still in hospital. In the letter, he informed Bhalla that he had asked the police to give adequate protection to the MLAs, but despite this, the cops have remained a mute spectator as offices and homes of the legislators were vandalised.

Maharashtra Political Crisis | Follow Live Updates

The directive came after two MLAs of Prahar Jan Shakti party and seven independent MLAs — all of whom are part of the rebel group — complained that their security had been withdrawn. The Centre, however, has granted protection by central forces to all these MLAs and their families at their residences in Maharashtra.

Instances of vandalism were seen when the office of Nehrunagar MLA Mangesh Kudalkar was attacked on Friday. On Saturday, the office of MLA Tanaji Sawant was ransacked in Pune and a morcha was taken to the office of Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar. The office of Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde, who is a Member of the Parliament, was also vandalised.

The Governor, who was in the hospital on Saturday, signed a letter and sent it to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manukumar Shrivastava, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) A M Limaye, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey raising concerns about the safety of the families of the MLAs who are in Guwahati. He directed Shrivastava, Limaye, Seth and Pandey to give adequate police protection to the MLAs, their families and homes on an immediate basis.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Top police brass asked to be on alert

A senior IPS officer, however, said that the protection was never removed.

Meanwhile, central forces have already arrived at their base at Taloja in Navi Mumbai. A top BJP leader said that when Eknath Shinde and the MLAs return to the city from Guwahati, the central forces would escort them to the Raj Bhavan.

This comes at a time when Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray told a gathering of Shiv Sainiks to not allow the rebel MLAs to see the footsteps of the Vidhan Bhavan. He also told his followers on Sunday evening to go to houses of the MLAs to expose their falsehoods. “This CRPF security should have been given to the Kashmiri Pandits in the last few months. I am told that in the Guwahati hotel too, five CRPF jawans have been assigned for each MLA,” he added.